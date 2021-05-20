iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) Raised to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have $29.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $17.00.

IHRT has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of iHeartMedia from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Wolfe Research raised shares of iHeartMedia from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Bank of America raised shares of iHeartMedia from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. B. Riley reissued a buy rating on shares of iHeartMedia in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of iHeartMedia from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.00.

Shares of iHeartMedia stock opened at $22.23 on Monday. iHeartMedia has a 1 year low of $6.25 and a 1 year high of $24.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.39.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $935.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.48 million. Equities research analysts predict that iHeartMedia will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Michael B. Mcguinness sold 20,000 shares of iHeartMedia stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total value of $449,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,243.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 21.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iHeartMedia by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,757,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635,582 shares during the period. Senator Investment Group LP increased its position in iHeartMedia by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 3,581,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,995,000 after purchasing an additional 520,000 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP increased its position in iHeartMedia by 75.5% during the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 3,216,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383,291 shares during the period. Silver Point Capital L.P. increased its position in iHeartMedia by 68.4% during the 1st quarter. Silver Point Capital L.P. now owns 3,060,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243,000 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iHeartMedia by 368.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,735,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,655,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151,813 shares during the period.

About iHeartMedia

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio & Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,500 radio station affiliates.

