Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $8.25 target price on the software maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “IMMERSION CORP. develops hardware and software technologies that enable users to interact with computers using their sense of touch. Their patented technologies, which are branded TouchSense, enable devices such as mice, joysticks, knobs, and medical simulation products to deliver tactile sensations that correspond to on-screen events. They focus on four application areas: computing and entertainment, medical simulation, professional and industrial, and three-dimensional capture and interaction. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Immersion from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Colliers Securities restated a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Immersion in a research note on Sunday, March 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ IMMR opened at $7.80 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $240.91 million, a PE ratio of -156.00, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.96. Immersion has a 1-year low of $5.67 and a 1-year high of $16.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.05.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10. The firm had revenue of $7.16 million during the quarter. Immersion had a negative net margin of 5.51% and a positive return on equity of 0.24%. Analysts expect that Immersion will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jared Smith sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total value of $27,857.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,936.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Opportunities Fund Lp Se Viex sold 496,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.78, for a total transaction of $6,349,576.86. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 703,026 shares of company stock valued at $8,507,936. Company insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IMMR. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Immersion by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Immersion by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Immersion in the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Immersion by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 16,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Immersion by 215.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 47,439 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 32,395 shares during the period. 72.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Immersion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, creates, designs, develops, and licenses haptic technologies that allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with and experience various digital products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides technology, patent, and combined licenses.

