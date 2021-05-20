Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $59.67.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Immunic in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Immunic in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $56.00 target price (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Immunic in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Immunic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Immunic in a research note on Friday, April 16th.

Get Immunic alerts:

In other news, Chairman Duane Nash acquired 4,000 shares of Immunic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.75 per share, with a total value of $51,000.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 14,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,908. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 12.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Endurant Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Immunic by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 138,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,119,000 after acquiring an additional 27,702 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Immunic by 1,041.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 3,042 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Immunic by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 5,156 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Immunic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,337,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Immunic by 72.1% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 41,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 17,449 shares in the last quarter. 41.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IMUX opened at $13.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.74 million, a PE ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 2.21. Immunic has a 1-year low of $9.40 and a 1-year high of $28.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.58.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.92). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Immunic will post -2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Immunic

Immunic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. Its lead development program is IMU-838, which is in Phase 2 clinical for treatment of relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, inflammatory bowel disease, and other chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, as well as to treat coronavirus disease.

Recommended Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Immunic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.