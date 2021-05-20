Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $59.67.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Immunic in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Immunic in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $56.00 target price (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Immunic in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Immunic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Immunic in a research note on Friday, April 16th.
In other news, Chairman Duane Nash acquired 4,000 shares of Immunic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.75 per share, with a total value of $51,000.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 14,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,908. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 12.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
IMUX opened at $13.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.74 million, a PE ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 2.21. Immunic has a 1-year low of $9.40 and a 1-year high of $28.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.58.
Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.92). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Immunic will post -2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Immunic
Immunic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. Its lead development program is IMU-838, which is in Phase 2 clinical for treatment of relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, inflammatory bowel disease, and other chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, as well as to treat coronavirus disease.
