Impax Asset Management Group (LON:IPX) Hits New 52-Week High at $1,030.00

Posted by on May 20th, 2021

Impax Asset Management Group plc (LON:IPX) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,030 ($13.46) and last traded at GBX 1,014 ($13.25), with a volume of 6788 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,002 ($13.09).

Separately, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Impax Asset Management Group in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 1,250 ($16.33) price target for the company.

The company has a market capitalization of £1.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 96.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.94, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 933.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 775.38.

In other Impax Asset Management Group news, insider Ian Simm sold 1,500 shares of Impax Asset Management Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 852 ($11.13), for a total transaction of £12,780 ($16,697.15).

Impax Asset Management Group Company Profile (LON:IPX)

Impax Asset Management Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, it provides investment services to funds specializing in the environmental markets sector, with a focus on alternative energy, water, and waste sectors, primarily in the United Kingdom. It manages a range of funds and segregated accounts on behalf of institutional and private investors.

