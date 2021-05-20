Imperial Oil’s (IMO) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at The Goldman Sachs Group

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $39.00 price objective on the energy company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 23.69% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on IMO. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Imperial Oil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Desjardins raised shares of Imperial Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Imperial Oil from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.09.

IMO opened at $31.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.02. The company has a market cap of $23.15 billion, a PE ratio of -71.66 and a beta of 1.87. Imperial Oil has a 1 year low of $11.16 and a 1 year high of $33.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank increased its position in Imperial Oil by 3.9% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,817 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Imperial Oil by 5.4% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 10,067 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Imperial Oil by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 77,705 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Imperial Oil by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 16,367 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Imperial Oil by 0.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 556,586 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $13,458,000 after buying an additional 1,854 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.35% of the company’s stock.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

