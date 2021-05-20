Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) Sees Strong Trading Volume on Analyst Upgrade

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $126.00 to $129.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Approximately 38,998 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 591,159 shares.The stock last traded at $84.25 and had previously closed at $81.63.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inari Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.71.

In related news, COO Andrew Hykes sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total value of $1,059,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 211,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,957,465.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Gilde Healthcare Cooperatieve sold 1,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.10, for a total transaction of $134,520,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,738,206 shares of company stock valued at $193,789,930.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC increased its stake in Inari Medical by 3.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 87,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,527 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in Inari Medical by 643.5% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 625,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,591,000 after purchasing an additional 541,283 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in Inari Medical in the fourth quarter valued at $3,755,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Inari Medical in the first quarter valued at $2,285,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Inari Medical by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 592,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,743,000 after purchasing an additional 47,455 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.77% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.74.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $57.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 113.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Inari Medical, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI)

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

