Indiva (OTCMKTS:NDVAF) Trading Down 4.7%

Indiva Limited (OTCMKTS:NDVAF) shares fell 4.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.32 and last traded at $0.32. 55,189 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 240,411 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.33.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.31.

About Indiva (OTCMKTS:NDVAF)

Indiva Limited operates as a licensed producer of cannabis products in Canada. It creates premium pre-rolls, flower, capsules, and edible products, as well as provides production and manufacturing services to peer entities. The company produces and distributes the Bhang Chocolate, Wana Sour Gummies, Ruby Cannabis Sugar, Sapphire Cannabis Salt, Artisan Batch, and other powered by INDIVA products through license agreements and partnerships.

