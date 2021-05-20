Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives is a leading infrastructure construction company with specialized energy and heavy civil expertise. Headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana, with operations throughout the country, the company offers a full spectrum of delivery models including full engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC), turnkey, design-build, balance of plant (BOP), and subcontracting services. The company one of three Tier 1 wind energy contractors in the U.S. and has completed more than 200 wind and solar projects across North America. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in a report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.50 price objective for the company.

IEA traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.88. 258,770 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 956,855. The stock has a market cap of $295.19 million, a P/E ratio of 198.03 and a beta of 1.83. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives has a twelve month low of $1.72 and a twelve month high of $24.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.13.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.10). Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives had a negative return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 0.70%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covalis Capital LLP bought a new stake in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the first quarter worth about $29,830,000. Park West Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the first quarter worth about $25,689,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the first quarter worth about $8,203,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP lifted its position in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 819.3% during the first quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 431,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,028,000 after purchasing an additional 384,280 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the fourth quarter worth about $5,322,000. 21.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Company Profile

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc, through various subsidiaries, operates as a diversified infrastructure construction company in the United States. The company engages in providing engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries.

