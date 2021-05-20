InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $107 million-$110 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $108.97 million.

INFU stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.93. 434 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,729. InfuSystem has a twelve month low of $10.21 and a twelve month high of $23.26. The company has a market cap of $407.95 million, a PE ratio of 57.00 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.08.

InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $24.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.50 million. InfuSystem had a return on equity of 29.88% and a net margin of 7.91%.

Separately, Northland Securities started coverage on InfuSystem in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an outperform rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock.

In other InfuSystem news, Director Paul Andrew Gendron bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.34 per share, for a total transaction of $61,020.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $508,500. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregg Owen Lehman sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total value of $205,809.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $456,330. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 32.20% of the company’s stock.

InfuSystem Company Profile

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides infusion pumps, and related products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Therapy Services (ITS) and Durable Medical Equipment (DME) Services. It supplies electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to oncology clinics, infusion clinics, and hospital outpatient chemotherapy clinics for the treatment of various cancers, including colorectal cancer, pain management, and other disease states.

