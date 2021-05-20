Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) Shares Gap Down to $16.97

Shares of Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.97, but opened at $16.50. Inhibrx shares last traded at $17.60, with a volume of 33 shares changing hands.

INBX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Inhibrx in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inhibrx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.67.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a current ratio of 3.80.

Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.10. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Inhibrx, Inc. will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Brendan P. Eckelman sold 17,000 shares of Inhibrx stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total transaction of $323,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Inhibrx by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 150,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,019,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Inhibrx during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Inhibrx during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Inhibrx by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Inhibrx during the 4th quarter worth $156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.63% of the company’s stock.

Inhibrx Company Profile (NASDAQ:INBX)

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. Its therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in patients with solid tumors, including sarcoma; and INBRX-105, an tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death ligand 1 (PD-L1) and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with PD-L1 expressing tumors.

