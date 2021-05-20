Inner Spirit (OTCMKTS:INSHF) Stock Price Down 1.4%

Inner Spirit Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:INSHF)’s share price fell 1.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.28 and last traded at $0.28. 109,904 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 6% from the average session volume of 103,295 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.28.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.18.

About Inner Spirit (OTCMKTS:INSHF)

Inner Spirit Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates and franchises a network of recreational cannabis stores under the Spiritleaf brand. It sells cannabis and accessories through its stores. As of March 11, 2021, it operated 80 Spiritleaf retail cannabis stores across Canada. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

