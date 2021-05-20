InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $160 million-$162 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $160.53 million.

Shares of INNV stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $19.80. 214,472 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 265,201. InnovAge has a 1 year low of $19.46 and a 1 year high of $27.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 2.10.

InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.08). InnovAge had a negative return on equity of 1,611.96% and a negative net margin of 35.85%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on INNV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on InnovAge in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on InnovAge in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Barclays began coverage on InnovAge in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set an equal weight rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. William Blair began coverage on InnovAge in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on InnovAge in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. InnovAge presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.80.

In related news, Director Edward Moore Jr. Kennedy purchased 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $483,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Maureen Hewitt purchased 9,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.62 per share, with a total value of $248,897.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 12.84% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in InnovAge stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in InnovAge Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:INNV) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. It manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. The company offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, dental, mental health and psychiatric, meals, and activities, as well as physical, occupational, and speech therapy; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.

