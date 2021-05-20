Innovation Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:IPIX) Trading 2.6% Higher

Innovation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:IPIX)’s stock price traded up 2.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.21 and last traded at $0.20. 1,221,480 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 2,143,224 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.19.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.25.

Innovation Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IPIX)

Innovation Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapies to treat inflammatory diseases, cancer, dermatology, and anti- infective. It develops Brilacidin, a lead drug compound for the treatment of oral mucositis, inflammatory bowel disease, acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection, and COVID-19.

