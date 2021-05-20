Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 21,715 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 538,085 shares.The stock last traded at $11.97 and had previously closed at $12.29.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Innoviva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Innoviva from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.94 and its 200 day moving average is $11.76. The company has a current ratio of 146.75, a quick ratio of 146.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.85. Innoviva had a net margin of 67.16% and a return on equity of 53.99%. The business had revenue of $85.52 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Innoviva, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Innoviva by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,349,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $135,626,000 after purchasing an additional 188,870 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Innoviva by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,774,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,208,000 after purchasing an additional 340,227 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Innoviva by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,141,341 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,639,000 after purchasing an additional 135,244 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Innoviva in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,512,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Innoviva by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 571,433 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,829,000 after purchasing an additional 6,388 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals. The company has long-acting beta2 agonist (LABA) collaboration agreement with Glaxo Group Limited to develop and commercialize once-daily products for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma. Its products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA), umeclidinium bromide (UMEC), with a LABA, and VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA, and LABA.

