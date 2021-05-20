Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) Price Target Raised to $40.00 at BTIG Research

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) had its target price hoisted by BTIG Research from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on INOV. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Inovalon from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Inovalon from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Inovalon from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Inovalon from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inovalon from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Inovalon presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.38.

NASDAQ INOV opened at $30.45 on Wednesday. Inovalon has a one year low of $17.50 and a one year high of $31.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 761.44, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.64.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Inovalon had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The company had revenue of $177.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. Inovalon’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Inovalon will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jason Capitel sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.88, for a total transaction of $577,600.00. Company insiders own 49.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INOV. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Inovalon during the first quarter worth $25,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Inovalon in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Inovalon in the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in Inovalon in the first quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Inovalon in the first quarter valued at $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.64% of the company’s stock.

About Inovalon

Inovalon Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based platforms for data-driven healthcare. It operates Inovalon ONE Platform, an integrated, real-time cloud native platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights.

