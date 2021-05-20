Insider Buying: CI Financial Corp (TSE:CIX) Director Purchases C$763,000.00 in Stock

CI Financial Corp (TSE:CIX) Director Thomas Pinaud Muir acquired 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$21.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$763,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$763,000.

Shares of CIX stock opened at C$22.02 on Thursday. CI Financial Corp has a 12-month low of C$14.91 and a 12-month high of C$22.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$19.77 and its 200 day moving average is C$17.75. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.74.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. CI Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.86%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$23.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. CI Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$24.50.

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

