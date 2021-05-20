Insider Buying: Metacrine, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCR) Insider Buys 3,289 Shares of Stock

Metacrine, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCR) insider Hubert C. Chen bought 3,289 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.60 per share, for a total transaction of $11,840.40. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3,289 shares in the company, valued at $11,840.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

MTCR traded up $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $3.70. The company had a trading volume of 108,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,871. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.73. Metacrine, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.30 and a 1-year high of $16.19. The company has a quick ratio of 27.04, a current ratio of 27.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Metacrine (NASDAQ:MTCR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.06). Research analysts forecast that Metacrine, Inc. will post -2.03 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Metacrine by 14.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 329,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,042,000 after buying an additional 40,795 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Metacrine by 334.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 313,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after buying an additional 240,950 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Metacrine during the fourth quarter worth approximately $611,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Metacrine by 22.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 10,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Metacrine by 13,749.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 48,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 47,710 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MTCR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Metacrine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Metacrine in a research note on Sunday, March 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Metacrine in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Metacrine currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.67.

About Metacrine

Metacrine, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for patients with liver and gastrointestinal diseases. It is developing MET409 that has completed Phase 1b proof-of-concept clinical trial for the treatment of patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); and is in Phase 2a clinical trial in combination with empagliflozin for the treatment of patients with type 2 diabetes mellitus and NASH.

