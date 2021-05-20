Insider Buying: UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) CFO Purchases 2,500 Shares of Stock

UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) CFO Molly Henderson purchased 2,500 shares of UroGen Pharma stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.85 per share, for a total transaction of $39,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,625. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:URGN opened at $18.23 on Thursday. UroGen Pharma Ltd. has a 12 month low of $14.66 and a 12 month high of $30.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.66 and its 200-day moving average is $20.41. The firm has a market cap of $380.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 1.32.

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.09. As a group, research analysts expect that UroGen Pharma Ltd. will post -5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Annandale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UroGen Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at $1,554,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UroGen Pharma by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,529,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,561,000 after purchasing an additional 43,890 shares in the last quarter. Bender Robert & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of UroGen Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at $606,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of UroGen Pharma by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 31,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 8,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of UroGen Pharma by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 5,653 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on URGN shares. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of UroGen Pharma from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UroGen Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization novel solutions for specialty cancers and urologic diseases. It offers RTGel, a polymeric biocompatible and reverse thermal gelation hydrogel to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs; and Jelmyto for pyelocalyceal solution.

