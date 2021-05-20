Insider Selling: Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) Insider Sells 1,141 Shares of Stock

Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) insider Russell B. Brewer II sold 1,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $53,627.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 218,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,273,636. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:AGO traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $46.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 442,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 618,923. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $18.45 and a fifty-two week high of $52.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.15.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $179.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.31 million. Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 34.01%. Assured Guaranty’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 90.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,820,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,774,000 after purchasing an additional 3,241,405 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 4.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,788,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,184,000 after buying an additional 145,792 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Assured Guaranty by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,110,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,462,000 after buying an additional 381,885 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Assured Guaranty during the 4th quarter worth about $29,742,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 911,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,529,000 after acquiring an additional 43,328 shares in the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Assured Guaranty from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

Assured Guaranty Company Profile

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

