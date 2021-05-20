Insider Selling: Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) SVP Sells 14,043 Shares of Stock

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) SVP Simone Wu sold 14,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.55, for a total value of $1,678,840.65. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 51,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,154,314.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Choice Hotels International stock opened at $116.55 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.50. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.04 and a 12 month high of $120.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.46 and a beta of 1.48.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.03). Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 12.92% and a negative return on equity of 419.83%. The firm had revenue of $183.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. Choice Hotels International’s revenue was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International in the first quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 212.3% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 31,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,383,000 after purchasing an additional 21,432 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International in the first quarter valued at approximately $283,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 232.2% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 119,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,866,000 after purchasing an additional 83,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 82.3% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 443,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,622,000 after purchasing an additional 200,416 shares during the last quarter. 57.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Choice Hotels International from $84.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Choice Hotels International from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Truist Financial upped their price target on Choice Hotels International from $90.00 to $102.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on Choice Hotels International from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.67.

About Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates in Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

