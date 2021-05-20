Insider Selling: Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) CEO Sells 63,801 Shares of Stock

Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) CEO W Brett White sold 63,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.79, for a total value of $1,198,820.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,294,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,318,675.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

W Brett White also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 17th, W Brett White sold 3,205 shares of Cushman & Wakefield stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $57,850.25.

Shares of CWK stock opened at $18.15 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.81. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a 1-year low of $9.45 and a 1-year high of $18.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of -20.86, a P/E/G ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a negative net margin of 2.32% and a negative return on equity of 17.04%. Equities research analysts expect that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CWK shares. Bank of America cut Cushman & Wakefield from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $16.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Cushman & Wakefield from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James upped their price target on Cushman & Wakefield from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Cushman & Wakefield from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Cushman & Wakefield in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.50 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.79.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,006,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,372,000 after purchasing an additional 699,741 shares during the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC grew its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 11,509,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,833,000 after purchasing an additional 136,714 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 6.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,861,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,614,000 after purchasing an additional 530,905 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 9.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,072,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,817,000 after purchasing an additional 182,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 21.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,419,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,167,000 after purchasing an additional 254,581 shares during the last quarter. 72.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cushman & Wakefield Company Profile

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

