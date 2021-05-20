Insider Selling: DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) SVP Sells 11,408 Shares of Stock

Posted by on May 20th, 2021

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 11,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total transaction of $944,582.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $984,988.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

DD opened at $84.24 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.42. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.70 and a 52 week high of $87.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $44.83 billion, a PE ratio of -20.70, a P/E/G ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.60.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a positive return on equity of 6.30% and a negative net margin of 14.73%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, March 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to purchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.05%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 31.58%.

DD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of DuPont de Nemours from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DuPont de Nemours presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.47.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DD. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 69.0% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 75.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials, ingredients, and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Electronics & Imaging segment supplies materials to manufacture photovoltaics and solar cells; materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

See Also: Systematic Risk

