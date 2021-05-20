Insider Selling: Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) CFO Sells $9,164,190.00 in Stock

Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) CFO Eric M. Hart sold 53,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $9,164,190.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,109,350. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of EXPE opened at $167.07 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $173.64 and its 200-day moving average is $148.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.70 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.81 and a 12-month high of $187.93.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The online travel company reported ($2.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.86) by $0.84. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 30.64% and a negative return on equity of 21.33%. The business’s revenue was down 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.83) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EXPE. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $168.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $160.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $140.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Expedia Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.41.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diametric Capital LP increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 96.3% in the first quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 9,453 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 4,638 shares in the last quarter. BlueDrive Global Investors LLP purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the first quarter worth approximately $12,599,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the first quarter worth approximately $245,000. Anomaly Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the first quarter worth approximately $39,603,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 4,180.0% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 152,412 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $26,233,000 after acquiring an additional 148,851 shares in the last quarter. 95.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

