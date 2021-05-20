Insider Selling: Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) SVP Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) SVP Richard Ryan Clark sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.78, for a total value of $69,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 596,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,658,375.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE KOS opened at $2.97 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 3.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.57. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a 52-week low of $0.90 and a 52-week high of $3.69.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Kosmos Energy had a negative return on equity of 41.86% and a negative net margin of 45.99%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy during the first quarter valued at $54,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy in the first quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Kosmos Energy from $2.75 to $2.95 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Bank of America raised Kosmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $3.50 to $3.70 in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Kosmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $2.40 to $4.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kosmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Johnson Rice raised Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Kosmos Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.22.

Kosmos Energy Company Profile

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

