Insider Selling: Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Director Sells 23,779 Shares of Stock

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Director A Scott Anderson sold 23,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.19, for a total value of $1,407,479.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,762 shares in the company, valued at $1,998,372.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

MMSI opened at $60.77 on Thursday. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $39.44 and a one year high of $65.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.66, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. Merit Medical Systems had a positive return on equity of 9.02% and a negative net margin of 3.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $55.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.11.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 198,268 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,461,000 after buying an additional 7,013 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,625 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,812,000 after buying an additional 7,962 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 115.9% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,972 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 5,890 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,610,111 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $422,437,000 after buying an additional 36,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the 4th quarter worth $467,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

About Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. It provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, fluid management, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, and hemodynamic monitoring to treat various heart conditions.

