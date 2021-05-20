Insider Selling: Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) SVP Sells 4,771 Shares of Stock

Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) SVP Christopher Lyon sold 4,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total transaction of $161,880.03. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 100,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,426,522.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Christopher Lyon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 18th, Christopher Lyon sold 4,724 shares of Model N stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total value of $189,432.40.

Model N stock opened at $34.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.17. Model N, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.80 and a 52-week high of $48.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.54 and a beta of 0.95.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. Model N had a negative net margin of 8.48% and a negative return on equity of 6.16%. The firm had revenue of $48.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Model N, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on MODN shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Model N from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Model N from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Model N from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Model N in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Model N from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.60.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Model N by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,701 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Model N by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 6,956 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Model N by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,303 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Model N by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,317 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Model N by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,391 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.37% of the company’s stock.

Model N Company Profile

Model N, Inc provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences and high tech industries. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.

