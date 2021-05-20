Insider Selling: Natural Alternatives International, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAII) Director Sells 2,410 Shares of Stock

Natural Alternatives International, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAII) Director Joe E. Davis sold 2,410 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total value of $35,210.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 119,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,742,914.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ NAII opened at $14.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $91.92 million, a PE ratio of 179.02 and a beta of 0.95. Natural Alternatives International, Inc. has a one year low of $6.06 and a one year high of $18.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.49.

Separately, TheStreet raised Natural Alternatives International from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Natural Alternatives International by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 517,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,483,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Natural Alternatives International in the 1st quarter valued at $155,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Natural Alternatives International by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 3,883 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Natural Alternatives International in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in Natural Alternatives International in the 1st quarter valued at $1,283,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.76% of the company’s stock.

About Natural Alternatives International

Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. It offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbs, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products.

