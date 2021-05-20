Insider Selling: Natural Alternatives International, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAII) Director Sells 2,410 Shares of Stock

Natural Alternatives International, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAII) Director Joe E. Davis sold 2,410 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total value of $35,210.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 119,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,742,914.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
NASDAQ NAII opened at $14.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $91.92 million, a PE ratio of 179.02 and a beta of 0.95. Natural Alternatives International, Inc. has a one year low of $6.06 and a one year high of $18.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.49.
Separately, TheStreet raised Natural Alternatives International from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.
About Natural Alternatives International
Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. It offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbs, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products.
