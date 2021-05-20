Insider Selling: Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Insider Sells 2,385 Shares of Stock

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 2,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.17, for a total value of $339,075.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $487,643.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NVAX opened at $142.14 on Thursday. Novavax, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.50 and a 1-year high of $331.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $188.33 and a 200 day moving average of $168.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.23 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.81.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.65) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $447.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.90 million. Novavax had a negative return on equity of 1,346.17% and a negative net margin of 133.10%. The business’s revenue was up 13124.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.58) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Novavax, Inc. will post -5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Novavax during the 1st quarter worth $3,642,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Novavax by 9,473.9% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 47,965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,697,000 after acquiring an additional 47,464 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Novavax by 32.2% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 83,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,194,000 after acquiring an additional 20,400 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Novavax during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Novavax during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,254,000. 49.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NVAX shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Novavax from $310.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $161.00 target price (down previously from $285.00) on shares of Novavax in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Novavax from $365.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Novavax from $317.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Novavax from $338.00 to $217.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.29.

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

