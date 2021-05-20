Insider Selling: Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) CEO Sells 22,267 Shares of Stock

Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) CEO Anthony Hunt sold 22,267 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.41, for a total value of $3,816,786.47. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,364,631.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Anthony Hunt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 12th, Anthony Hunt sold 9,102 shares of Repligen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.38, for a total value of $1,732,838.76.

On Thursday, March 4th, Anthony Hunt sold 21,900 shares of Repligen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.19, for a total value of $4,165,161.00.

RGEN traded up $5.13 on Thursday, hitting $181.41. 598,004 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 406,681. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $199.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 12.13 and a current ratio of 13.67. Repligen Co. has a 12 month low of $109.38 and a 12 month high of $228.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a PE ratio of 221.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.94.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.26. Repligen had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 13.40%. The business had revenue of $142.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.88 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. Repligen’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Repligen Co. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RGEN. Brown Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Repligen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $140,718,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Repligen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,850,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Repligen by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,036,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $198,606,000 after buying an additional 320,301 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Repligen by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,188,465 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $227,746,000 after buying an additional 214,585 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in Repligen by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,477,178 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $287,178,000 after buying an additional 166,364 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Repligen from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Repligen from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Repligen from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $218.20.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

