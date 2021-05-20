Insider Selling: Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) Director Sells 6,336 Shares of Stock

Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) Director Josiah Hornblower sold 6,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.30, for a total transaction of $166,636.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Josiah Hornblower also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 14th, Josiah Hornblower sold 11,095 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total transaction of $291,132.80.

On Wednesday, May 12th, Josiah Hornblower sold 14,057 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.27, for a total transaction of $383,334.39.

On Monday, May 10th, Josiah Hornblower sold 8,227 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total transaction of $221,635.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:STTK opened at $24.81 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.69. Shattuck Labs, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.51 and a 12-month high of $60.52.

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.11. Equities analysts expect that Shattuck Labs, Inc. will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shattuck Labs in the first quarter valued at approximately $416,000. PFM Health Sciences LP boosted its position in Shattuck Labs by 444.7% in the first quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 326,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,191,000 after buying an additional 266,813 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Shattuck Labs by 170.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Shattuck Labs by 2.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 56,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. boosted its position in Shattuck Labs by 154.4% in the first quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 140,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,113,000 after buying an additional 85,365 shares in the last quarter.

STTK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shattuck Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Shattuck Labs from $36.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Shattuck Labs in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.60.

About Shattuck Labs

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.

