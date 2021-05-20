Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) Price Target Raised to $144.00

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) had its price objective increased by Truist Securities from $130.00 to $144.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Securities currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $130.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Installed Building Products from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Installed Building Products in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an overweight rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $115.67.

Shares of IBP stock opened at $114.84 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.30. Installed Building Products has a 52 week low of $55.96 and a 52 week high of $140.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 38.54 and a beta of 1.86.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.14). Installed Building Products had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 44.72%. The business had revenue of $437.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Installed Building Products will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.47%.

In other news, Director Michael H. Thomas sold 2,500 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.79, for a total value of $309,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,404,645.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Installed Building Products in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Installed Building Products in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Installed Building Products by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 431 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Installed Building Products by 1,224.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 596 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Installed Building Products in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.94% of the company’s stock.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

