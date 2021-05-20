Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Rollins by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 823 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Rollins by 105.3% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 889 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Rollins by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 924 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 509.4% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the period. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROL stock opened at $34.94 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $17.19 billion, a PE ratio of 68.96 and a beta of 0.42. Rollins, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.52 and a 12 month high of $43.00.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $535.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $517.60 million. Rollins had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 30.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.31%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ROL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Rollins from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Rollins Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

