Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC Buys 668 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 127.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,194 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in Gartner by 14.0% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 11,994 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Gartner by 10.6% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 29,160 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its stake in Gartner by 5.8% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 30,505 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp grew its stake in Gartner by 14,921.4% during the first quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 2,103 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its stake in Gartner by 11.1% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,549 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on IT. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Gartner from $204.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $266.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on Gartner from $134.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Gartner from $145.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.00.

IT stock opened at $227.13 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market cap of $19.55 billion, a PE ratio of 95.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $203.14 and a 200-day moving average of $174.72. Gartner, Inc. has a 12-month low of $114.36 and a 12-month high of $239.09.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 41.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Gartner declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 4th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Gartner news, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 4,161 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.00, for a total transaction of $973,674.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,234 shares in the company, valued at $3,330,756. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Kenneth Allard sold 1,598 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.71, for a total transaction of $357,488.58. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,958.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,654 shares of company stock worth $22,111,550 in the last ninety days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance.

