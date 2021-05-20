Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,528 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Badger Meter were worth $142,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Badger Meter during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Badger Meter during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Badger Meter during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Badger Meter during the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Badger Meter by 85.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Badger Meter alerts:

Several research firms have commented on BMI. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Badger Meter in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Badger Meter from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Badger Meter currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.40.

In other news, Director Gail A. Lione sold 8,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.45, for a total value of $913,829.70. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BMI opened at $92.41 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $94.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.97. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.34 and a beta of 0.77. Badger Meter, Inc. has a one year low of $59.53 and a one year high of $111.77.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $117.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.40 million. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 11.53%. Badger Meter’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.72%.

Badger Meter Profile

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

See Also: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Meter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Meter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.