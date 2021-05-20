Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY)

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,204 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amplify Online Retail ETF were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IBUY. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Amplify Online Retail ETF by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 386,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,181,000 after buying an additional 80,806 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 309,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,395,000 after acquiring an additional 64,295 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 162,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,598,000 after purchasing an additional 55,448 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Amplify Online Retail ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $5,771,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Amplify Online Retail ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $3,983,000.

Amplify Online Retail ETF stock opened at $112.91 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.12. Amplify Online Retail ETF has a 52-week low of $61.23 and a 52-week high of $141.00.

