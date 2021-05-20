Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lessened its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 490 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $79.11 on Thursday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.10 and a 12-month high of $80.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.20.

