Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Posted by on May 20th, 2021

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lessened its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 490 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $79.11 on Thursday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.10 and a 12-month high of $80.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.20.

Featured Story: The risks of owning bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit