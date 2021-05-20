Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC Sells 2,065 Shares of Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP)

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) by 24.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,489 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,065 shares during the quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CQP. GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy Partners during the 1st quarter worth $40,278,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,565,199 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $55,173,000 after buying an additional 387,291 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,893,000. Clarus Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 149,335 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,263,000 after buying an additional 21,026 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on CQP. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Cheniere Energy Partners from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank lowered Cheniere Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cheniere Energy Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.19.

CQP stock opened at $40.42 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.11. Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $30.71 and a fifty-two week high of $44.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.76, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.45. The company has a market cap of $19.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 1.10.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The energy company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.64. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Cheniere Energy Partners had a return on equity of 174.29% and a net margin of 20.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. This is an increase from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.53%. Cheniere Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 117.33%.

In other news, major shareholder Gso Holdings I. Llc sold 2,370,632 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $87,713,384.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana on the Sabine-Neches Waterway. The company's regasification facilities include infrastructure of five LNG storage tanks with an aggregate capacity of approximately 17 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels with capacity of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4 billion cubic feet per day.

