Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC Sells 496 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 31.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,106 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 496 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ledyard National Bank lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 84.8% in the 1st quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 11,092 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 5,090 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 3,948 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 184.7% in the 4th quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 48,847 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,149,000 after acquiring an additional 31,689 shares during the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 38,754 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 9,066 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,467 shares during the last quarter. 55.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines stock opened at $143.19 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The company has a market capitalization of $127.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $139.59 and its 200 day moving average is $127.46. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $105.92 and a twelve month high of $148.74.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.21%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.00.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.