Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.930-2.930 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.920. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.53 billion-$1.54 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.53 billion.Integra LifeSciences also updated its FY21 guidance to $2.86-2.93 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Integra LifeSciences from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $71.36.

Shares of IART traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $70.95. The stock had a trading volume of 523,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,336. Integra LifeSciences has a 52 week low of $42.12 and a 52 week high of $77.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 3.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.43. The firm has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.73, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.26.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $360.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.78 million. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 4.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Integra LifeSciences will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Tru St Partnership, L.P. sold 730,000 shares of Integra LifeSciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.14, for a total value of $49,742,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,820,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,198,170.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Eric Schwartz sold 4,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.10, for a total transaction of $291,049.20. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,021,412 shares of company stock worth $69,779,620. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Integra LifeSciences Company Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

