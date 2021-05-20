International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) Given a GBX 250 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 250 ($3.27) target price on International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on International Consolidated Airlines Group from GBX 220 ($2.87) to GBX 225 ($2.94) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays set a GBX 230 ($3.00) price target on International Consolidated Airlines Group and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Bank of America lifted their target price on International Consolidated Airlines Group from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 250 ($3.27) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 228 ($2.98) target price on International Consolidated Airlines Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 230 ($3.00) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 209.20 ($2.73).

Get International Consolidated Airlines Group alerts:

International Consolidated Airlines Group stock opened at GBX 192.14 ($2.51) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,191.41, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.59. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a one year low of GBX 86.54 ($1.13) and a one year high of GBX 361.40 ($4.72). The stock has a market capitalization of £9.55 billion and a PE ratio of -1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 204.15 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 174.42.

In other news, insider Heather Ann McSharry purchased 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 190 ($2.48) per share, for a total transaction of £104,500 ($136,529.92).

About International Consolidated Airlines Group

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.