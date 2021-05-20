International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $932.91 Million

Analysts expect International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) to post $932.91 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for International Game Technology’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $924.00 million and the highest is $937.80 million. International Game Technology posted sales of $637.48 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 46.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that International Game Technology will report full-year sales of $3.82 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.70 billion to $3.97 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $3.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.86 billion to $4.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow International Game Technology.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $874.59 million. International Game Technology had a negative net margin of 21.60% and a positive return on equity of 0.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on IGT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on International Game Technology from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on International Game Technology in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of International Game Technology from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IGT. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of International Game Technology by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 161,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,739,000 after acquiring an additional 42,133 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 117,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 59,001 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Game Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of International Game Technology by 47.7% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 599,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,619,000 after purchasing an additional 193,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in International Game Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,719,000.

NYSE IGT traded up $0.71 on Thursday, hitting $23.76. The stock had a trading volume of 2,541,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,513,873. The company has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 2.34. International Game Technology has a 52-week low of $7.55 and a 52-week high of $23.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.82 and a 200-day moving average of $16.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.08.

International Game Technology Company Profile

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Global Lottery and Global Gaming. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services.

