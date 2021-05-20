IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $119 million-$123 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $117.35 million.

IIN stock traded up $0.44 on Thursday, hitting $24.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,666. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.75. IntriCon has a 1 year low of $9.95 and a 1 year high of $28.16. The stock has a market cap of $221.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.23.

IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.27. IntriCon had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a negative return on equity of 0.80%. Analysts predict that IntriCon will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IntriCon from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $32.00 price target (up from $28.00) on shares of IntriCon in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

In other IntriCon news, VP Dennis Gonsior sold 22,852 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.47, for a total value of $559,188.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 10.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IntriCon Company Profile

IntriCon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and distributes body-worn devices in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers micro-miniature products, microelectronics, micro-mechanical assemblies, high-precision injection-molded plastic components, and assemblies and software solutions for medical devices, hearing healthcare, and professional audio communication devices markets.

