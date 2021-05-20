Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Purchased by Estate Counselors LLC

Estate Counselors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 88.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 267,120 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125,400 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up 5.5% of Estate Counselors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Estate Counselors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $37,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RSP. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,784,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,412,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155,052 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $172,423,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 8,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,215,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201,500 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,517,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,584,000 after acquiring an additional 732,746 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,947,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,345,000 after acquiring an additional 658,092 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP traded up $0.37 during trading on Thursday, reaching $148.40. The company had a trading volume of 31,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,788,455. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $147.14 and its 200 day moving average is $134.06. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $95.34 and a twelve month high of $152.85.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

