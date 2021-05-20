Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW) Shares Purchased by MD Financial Management Inc.

MD Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 394,231 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,266 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF were worth $13,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CGW. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,000. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $324,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,471,000.

Shares of CGW traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $52.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,219. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.39. Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.73 and a fifty-two week high of $53.66.

Guggenheim S&P Global Water Index ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore S&P Global Water Index ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the S&P Global Water NR Index. The S&P Global Water NR Index consists of approximately 50 equity securities selected based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of companies listed on global developed market exchanges.

