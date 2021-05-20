Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Jack in the Box (JACK)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Jack in the Box (NASDAQ: JACK) recently:

5/20/2021 – Jack in the Box had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $113.00 to $120.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/19/2021 – Jack in the Box had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $130.00 to $135.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/19/2021 – Jack in the Box had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $113.00 to $117.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/19/2021 – Jack in the Box had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $120.00 to $131.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/18/2021 – Jack in the Box had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $146.00 to $140.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/17/2021 – Jack in the Box had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $120.00 to $140.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/6/2021 – Jack in the Box had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $124.00 to $146.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/3/2021 – Jack in the Box had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $125.00 to $130.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/3/2021 – Jack in the Box had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $115.00 to $135.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/26/2021 – Jack in the Box had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $125.00 to $130.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/26/2021 – Jack in the Box had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a $119.00 price target on the stock.

4/20/2021 – Jack in the Box was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $119.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $115.00.

4/14/2021 – Jack in the Box had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $125.00 to $130.00. They now have a "buy" rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NASDAQ:JACK traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $115.60. 5,668 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 384,936. Jack in the Box Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.48 and a twelve month high of $124.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $117.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.72, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.67.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.23. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 8.79% and a negative return on equity of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $257.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is an increase from Jack in the Box’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is currently 34.41%.

In other Jack in the Box news, Director Michael W. Murphy sold 1,319 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.74, for a total transaction of $152,661.06. Following the sale, the director now owns 66,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,732,357.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,806,744 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $308,124,000 after purchasing an additional 42,366 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Jack in the Box by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,116,978 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $103,654,000 after acquiring an additional 128,358 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Jack in the Box by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 999,748 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $109,753,000 after acquiring an additional 49,072 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Jack in the Box by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 745,582 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $69,190,000 after acquiring an additional 41,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in Jack in the Box by 177.4% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 597,994 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $65,648,000 after acquiring an additional 382,408 shares during the last quarter.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of September 27, 2020, it operated and franchised 2,241 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States, including one in Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

