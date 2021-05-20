Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Jack in the Box (JACK)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Jack in the Box (NASDAQ: JACK) recently:
- 5/20/2021 – Jack in the Box had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $113.00 to $120.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 5/19/2021 – Jack in the Box had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $130.00 to $135.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 5/19/2021 – Jack in the Box had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $113.00 to $117.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 5/19/2021 – Jack in the Box had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $120.00 to $131.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 5/18/2021 – Jack in the Box had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $146.00 to $140.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 5/17/2021 – Jack in the Box had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $120.00 to $140.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 5/6/2021 – Jack in the Box had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $124.00 to $146.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 5/3/2021 – Jack in the Box had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $125.00 to $130.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 5/3/2021 – Jack in the Box had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $115.00 to $135.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 4/26/2021 – Jack in the Box had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a $119.00 price target on the stock.
- 4/20/2021 – Jack in the Box was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $119.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $115.00.
- 4/20/2021 – Jack in the Box had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $125.00 to $130.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 4/14/2021 – Jack in the Box had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $125.00 to $130.00. They now have a "buy" rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
Shares of NASDAQ:JACK traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $115.60. 5,668 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 384,936. Jack in the Box Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.48 and a twelve month high of $124.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $117.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.72, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.67.
Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.23. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 8.79% and a negative return on equity of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $257.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.
In other Jack in the Box news, Director Michael W. Murphy sold 1,319 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.74, for a total transaction of $152,661.06. Following the sale, the director now owns 66,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,732,357.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,806,744 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $308,124,000 after purchasing an additional 42,366 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Jack in the Box by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,116,978 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $103,654,000 after acquiring an additional 128,358 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Jack in the Box by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 999,748 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $109,753,000 after acquiring an additional 49,072 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Jack in the Box by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 745,582 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $69,190,000 after acquiring an additional 41,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in Jack in the Box by 177.4% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 597,994 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $65,648,000 after acquiring an additional 382,408 shares during the last quarter.
Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of September 27, 2020, it operated and franchised 2,241 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States, including one in Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.
