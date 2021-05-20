Investment House LLC Sells 1,125 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Investment House LLC trimmed its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,125 shares during the quarter. Investment House LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $1,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at $2,345,618,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 56,240,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,084,241,000 after purchasing an additional 7,887,519 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,835,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,184,577,000 after purchasing an additional 3,818,182 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,640,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,667,449,000 after purchasing an additional 3,397,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 171.7% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,592,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901,821 shares in the last quarter. 65.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Evercore ISI upped their target price on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.69.

In related news, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total value of $1,023,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,171,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO James Quincey sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total value of $5,992,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 266,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,530,796.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 220,501 shares of company stock valued at $11,883,380. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $54.17 on Thursday. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $43.51 and a twelve month high of $55.49. The firm has a market cap of $233.56 billion, a PE ratio of 28.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.82 and a 200-day moving average of $51.93.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 24.90%. The company had revenue of $9 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.62%.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

