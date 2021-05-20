iomart Group plc (LON:IOM) Insider Buys £19,950 in Stock

iomart Group plc (LON:IOM) insider Reece Donovan purchased 7,500 shares of iomart Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 266 ($3.48) per share, with a total value of £19,950 ($26,064.80).

IOM stock opened at GBX 264 ($3.45) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 287.79 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 312.52. iomart Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 259.50 ($3.39) and a 12-month high of GBX 380 ($4.96). The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.93. The company has a market cap of £289.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of iomart Group in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

iomart Group plc provides managed cloud services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud Services and Easyspace. The company offers a range of products to the micro and SME markets, including domain names, shared, dedicated and virtual servers, and email services.

