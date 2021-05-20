IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Price Target Raised to $260.00

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) had its target price increased by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $255.00 to $260.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the medical research company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.73% from the company’s current price.

IQV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $225.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Truist increased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Argus increased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $238.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.79.

Shares of NYSE:IQV opened at $232.70 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. IQVIA has a 12 month low of $133.18 and a 12 month high of $237.47. The firm has a market cap of $44.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 255.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $220.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.90.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.33. IQVIA had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that IQVIA will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IQV. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of IQVIA in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

