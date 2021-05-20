Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $370 million-$385 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $394.42 million.
Shares of IRWD traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,002,940. The company has a current ratio of 13.17, a quick ratio of 13.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 1.46. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $8.63 and a 1-year high of $12.55.
Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $88.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.94 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 240.80% and a net margin of 27.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In related news, Director Alexander J. Denner purchased 344,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.60 per share, with a total value of $3,311,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,302.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander J. Denner purchased 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.54 per share, with a total value of $790,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 1,600,000 shares of company stock valued at $15,552,210 in the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and Mexico, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union.
