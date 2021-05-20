iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) Stock Holdings Lessened by Estate Counselors LLC

Estate Counselors LLC decreased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 240,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,920 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF makes up 2.6% of Estate Counselors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Estate Counselors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $17,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 81.5% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period.

EFAV stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $75.02. 1,313,079 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $64.68 and a 52-week high of $76.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.58 and its 200 day moving average is $73.15.

